A LGBTQ+ club in Washington D.C. that was branded sexist for banning high heels from its space for safety reasons updated its policy Tuesday to instead "strongly discourage" high heels.

The fallout shelter-themed nightclub called Bunker opened last month, but faced significant backlash for banning high heels due to safety concerns with many calling the move anti-LGBTQ as it was interpreted as a way to prevent women, queer-identifying, nonbinary or gender-nonconforming individuals from entering the club in favor of cisgender, gender-conforming gay men, D.C. LGBTQ news outlet Metro Weekly reported.

The original policy stated that because the club was dark with a lot of stairs, "no high heels, open-toed shoes, or flip flips are allowed on the premises," according to Metro Weekly.

Q, a managing partner at Bunker, told Metro Weekly that the restriction of certain footwear was adopted for the safety of the club's attendees.

"We recently implemented a no high heels and open-toed shoes policy at Bunker as a safety precaution," Q wrote in an email. "Bunker is a dimly lit, underground dance club with concrete floors and steps. Our intention was to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone."

"However, we have heard the feedback from our community loud and clear, and while we will continue to strongly discourage the wearing of high heels for safety reasons, we will not prevent patrons from wearing them," he added.

"Bunker welcomes the attire of all gender identities and expressions," the updated dress code reads on the Bunker website. "However, Bunker is a dimly lit, underground dance club with concrete floors and steps. As a safety precaution, we strongly discourage the wearing of high heels. Open-toed shoes are prohibited."

"Bunker, DC's new gay club, rescinds no high heel dress code following pushback," local reporter Amanda Michelle Gomez tweeted. "Managing partner tells me via email: ‘We have heard the feedback from our community loud and clear.'"

"Bunker was created to be an inclusive space that welcomes everyone, specifically the LGBTQ+community," the nightclub states on its website. "Intolerance, harassment, or discrimination of any kind will never be allowed, by management, staff or patrons. Our programming is designed to create a safe space for all to have fun and feel welcome."

