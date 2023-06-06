The Chief Experience Officer for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) in Washington, D.C. apologized Tuesday after she posted a photo of a man’s lower body on her Twitter account.

"DC, do we really need to do a manspreading campaign on our trains?! I thought we were above this," Metro chief experience officer Sarah Meyer wrote in a Twitter post from Monday that featured an image of a male Metro passenger sitting in a train car in the city's subway system.

She apologized less than 24 hours later for the tweet.

"My apologies for this tweet. It was meant in jest, but I understand how it might have offended some," Meyer wrote Tuesday.

"I will do better and keep focused on what matters, better service, communications and wayfinding."

D.C. Metro CEO Randy Clarke announced that he hired Meyer to help "attract more customers to rail and bus services," according to the service's official website.

"As we continue to increase service levels, we also need to improve customer experience, training, ensure all voices are heard, and new models of community and employee engagement are accessible for all," the site reads.

Meyer "held a similar position at Metropolitan Transit Authority NY where she led a team to modernize service information, develop websites, apps, and maps, improve signage, and reduce customer pain points throughout their journey," Clarke wrote.

She was one of three new executives recruited this year to enlarge Metro's diversity, equity and inclusion training, as well as its "Integrated Control and Communication Center (MICC)."

"Sarah will work with our senior team to develop materials and engage employees on new models of working and engaging with the public, all with an eye of making Metro as customer friendly as we can be. I look forward to her challenging us to do better for our customers every day," Clarke wrote.

The Metro also attracted national attention this year after a D.C. Metro worker was killed trying to protect a woman during a shooting rampage in February.

Robert Cunningham, 64, intervened on behalf of a customer at the Potomac Avenue Station on Feb. 1 while trying to stop a gunman and was laid to rest on Feb. 14.

