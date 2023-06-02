The Daily Signal confirmed on Thursday that branches of the DC Public Library are preparing to host a "children's pride parade" in honor of Pride Month.

Speaking with media relations manager George Williams, the news organization revealed fliers and promotion for the 2023 Georgetown Neighborhood Library Children’s Pride Parade where "all kids 0-18 are invited to participate and march in the parade with family or friends."

"The parade is for LGBTQ kids and families, signaling that their community supports them," Williams said. "The event does not require registration, so we do not have an estimate of how many people will attend. The program will not include any speakers."

TARGET ‘PRIDE’ DESIGNER SAYS COMPANY PULLED PRODUCTS DUE TO ‘THREATS FROM DOMESTIC TERRORISTS’

A notice for the parade also read, "The parade is for ALL kids to signal that their community supports them being themselves, regardless of their gender or sexuality. One of the parade themes is ‘Be-YOU-tiful!’ For LGBTQ kids, kids who want to be allies, and kids who haven’t figured that all out yet, the parade will signal that their families, school and community joyfully accept their full identity - whatever that may be. We want this to be an event for every family, not just ones that already know they have members that are LGBTQIA+."

Fliers for the parade describe it as a pride event "especially for kids, many of whom are coming out at younger ages" as well as "every family, whether they know they have LGBTQ+ members or just want their kids to know their family loves others regardless of sexuality or gender identity."

While the event has not been promoted on the library’s website, Williams maintained that the parade has been promoted on the community level. Washington D.C. police are also planning to close streets ahead of the parade.

COCA-COLA FUNDS LGBTQ YOUTH EVENT AT SMITHSONIAN SHOWCASING ‘INDIGIQUEER’ FASHION

The promotion of this event followed a recent online event at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian titled, "Youth in Action: Wearing Our PRIDE." This event was funded by the Coca-Cola Foundation and promoted fashion designs by "Indigiqueer" designers to reach children.

The "Children’s Pride Parade" comes off the heels of several states’ efforts to limit or prohibit children’s exposure to sexualized events. In April, The Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast announced that it would cancel an upcoming pride parade based on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent law barring children from viewing "adult live entertainment" such as drag shows.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The DC Public Library website featured other Pride Month events such as "Rainbow Pride Wand Take-Home Kit" aimed for children ages 5-12 and "An Evening with Chasten Buttigieg" described as being "open to adults of all ages, parents, and kids" as young as 13.