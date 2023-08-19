Dax Shepard laid out the house rules for his two daughters when it comes to their future sex lives.

During Thursday's episode of his "Armchair Expert" podcast, the 48-year-old actor and clinical psychologist Dr. Wendy Mogel discussed establishing boundaries with adult children who move back in with their parents.

"One place where you need to make boundaries and make rules is if they're 30 and they're living at home — instead of scorn, or even if they're 25," Mogel said. "To say, you know, if you're gonna have somebody sleep over, I don't want to be going into the kitchen for coffee and there's a stranger there in the morning.

"So, we need to come to an agreement about house rules, right?"

"I'm not going to love seeing some 25-year-old dude in boxers in my kitchen," the "CHipS" star replied.

"And yeah, you're totally entitled to that," Mogel said.

"It's not going to be for me," Shepard said. "I'm very pro-sex. I hope they're very happy and adventurous."

"Where are they supposed to have it, Dax?" Mogel asked.

"In their car like everyone else did, I guess," he said with a laugh.

Shepard shares daughters Delta, 10, and Lincoln, 8, with his wife Kristen Bell, 43, whom he married in 2013.

On Monday, the "Veronica Mars" alum made an appearance on her husband's podcast during which she shut down the parenting police after she was criticized for letting her daughters drink non-alcoholic beer.

Shepard noted that people were upset after Bell made the revelation on the "The Kelly Clarkson Show," and the pair discussed the backlash they received.

"They're allowed to be upset about that because they're not their kids," Bell said. "It's not your kid, you can think whatever you want."

Shepard pointed out that orange juice has a 0.5% alcohol by volume (ABV) while non-alcoholic Heineken has a 0.0% ABV, according to statistics.

"What's so cute about you to me is that you are so logical and fact-driven and evidence-based, but if people want to be angry about something, they're going to be angry about it," Bell said. "Of course they could look up other foods that have different ABVs."

"Of course they would not choose to listen to the context of the story, which is when they have tried to order NAs like at a restaurant or something it's because of a very specific connection to you," the "Frozen" star added. "Because, first of all, they're educated on addiction and what substances are and how they affect your body and how scary they are and what they can do to you."

Shepard noted he gets defensive when people criticize Bell and "insinuate" she's a bad mom.

'If anyone has a problem that I let my kids drink NA beer sometimes, that's fine with me," Bell emphasized. "Because I'm not going to change based on what anybody else says because this is our family and not your business."

During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" last month, Bell revealed her daughters tried to order non-alcoholic beverages at restaurants.

"The Good Place" alum explained that Shepard, who is a recovering addict, used to drink non-alcoholic beer while on neighborhood walks when their children were babies.

"So, he’d pop one open, he’d have her on his chest and we’d walk and like look at the sunset," she said of one of her daughters. "So, as a baby, she was like pawing at it, and sometimes she would like suck on the rim of it. So, I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family."

Bell admitted she's been embarrassed before when her daughter once asked a waiter, "Do you have any non-alcoholic beer?"

"Maybe we don’t, maybe we just keep that for home," the Michigan native recalled telling her daughter.

"But then I'm like, you can judge me if you want, I'm not doing anything wrong," Bell added. "That's your problem."

