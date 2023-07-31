The daughter of two-time Super Bowl champion Bruce Collie tragically died in a plane crash over the weekend when her aircraft crashed into a lake during an aviation convention in Wisconsin. She was 30.

Another person died in the crash, and later two others died in a separate accident, according to officials.

Devyn Reiley was in a T-6 Texan along with 20-year-old passenger Zach Colliemoreno when their plane crashed into Lake Winnebago near Oshkosh on Saturday just after 9 a.m., the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) said in a statement.

They were participating in the 2023 EAA AirVenture convention at the time of the crash. According to the Oshkosh Northwestern, the plane reached an altitude of around 3,000 feet before rapidly descending into the lake.

The United States Coast Guard’s 9th District recovered one person from the lake, who was described as "unresponsive." A second person was recovered a short time later.

Two other attendees were also killed in a crash on Saturday when, just hours later, the EAA said a Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA 10 Eclipse gyrocopter were involved in "a mid-air accident" at around 12:30 p.m.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department said two people were killed and two more were injured. The injured parties were transported to an area hospital and are said to be in stable condition.

Pilot Mark Peterson, 69, and passenger Thomas Volz, 72, were identified as the deceased. According to the EAA, they were not involved in the air show at the time of the crash. The NTSB is working with local law enforcement and the EAA in its investigations.

Bruce Collie, an offensive lineman drafted by San Francisco 49ers in 1985, shared a tribute on Facebook for Reiley, one of his 13 children.

"I trust you my KING….," the post read. "ALL THINGS to work together for good…."

In a tribute shared with People magazine, Reiley’s 21-year-old sister, Calyn Collie, said her sister and brother-in-law just recently celebrated their three-year wedding anniversary.

"I can confidently say she was one of my best friends, a beloved sister and friend to all who knew her," Reiley’s 21-year-old sister, Calyn Collie, said in a tribute to People Magazine. "Her inspiration, hard work, love for the Lord, joy, drive and love for life made her a beam of light, and she touched the lives of thousands."

"There is a bitter-sweetness that comes with losing her while she did what she loved with all her heart, flying airplanes. My heart also is with my brother-in-law, Hunter Reiley. The three of us were inseparable, and I can fully attest that they had one of those marriages anyone would be jealous of."

Collie won two Super Bowls with the Niners in 1989 and 1990 before later being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.