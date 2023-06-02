When guilty verdicts were announced in "That ‘70s Show" star Danny Masterson’s rape retrial Wednesday, the actor's wife, model Bijou Phillips, gasped. Her husband of nearly 12 years was found guilty on two counts of forcible rape; the jury was hung on a third charge.

Phillips wept while Masterson was taken away in handcuffs from a Los Angeles courtroom.

Masterson, 47, could face 30 years to life in prison. A source told the Daily Mail Phillips was "convinced he was telling the truth and that the jury would agree."

"Her life has completely changed knowing that her husband and the father of their daughter Fianna may be in jail for the rest of his life," the source told the outlet of 9-year-old Fianna. "It is to Bijou something that is catastrophic to her current way of life. She can't even make sense of it."

A rep for Phillips did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Here's what to know about Phillips, who's been in a relationship with Masterson over 20 years.

Masterson and Phillips first met at a celebrity poker game in 2004.

"Every guy at the table was flirting with me but Danny," the actress told Paper magazine in 2009. "He wasn’t laughing at my jokes. I was like, ‘Who is this Danny Masterson and what does he think he’s doing?’"

Masterson recalled hearing of Phillips' reputation before meeting her.

"After Vegas and talking to her a few times, I was shocked by how unbelievably intelligent she was," Masterson told the magazine. "She knew every book I had ever read. I was like, ‘This girl is amazing.’"

According to the Daily Mail, "Bijou is treating the results of the trial against her husband as a death," a source told the outlet. "The devastation and reality of it all are at a level that you'd never even imagine."

The couple became engaged in 2009 and tied the knot in October 2011 after seven years together. According to Us Weekly, the couple wed at a castle in Ireland.

Prior to tying the knot, Phillips shared with Us Weekly that she wasn't so sure she saw an engagement with Masterson in her future.

"It’s not a yes. It’s not a no. It just sort of is, you know?" Phillips told the outlet in 2008.

Fast-forward to 2014. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Fianna Francis Masterson.

Masterson announced the news on Instagram at the time, saying, "mom and baby are doing amazing."

Phillips was seen throughout both trials — the first which was declared a mistrial in November — supporting her husband.

"She's had Danny's back through this whole process and never thought this would be the result," the source told the Daily Mail.

Masterson's monthlong first trial began in October. Masterson, free on bail at the time, was accompanied to court by a large group of friends and family with ties to both Scientology and the entertainment industry, including Bijou.

In the retrial, a jury of seven men and five women deliberated for eight days before reaching the verdicts earlier this week. Masterson initially faced up to 45 years in prison if he was found guilty on three counts of rape by force or fear on alleged sexual assaults, which occurred between 2001 and 2003 at his Hollywood Hills home.

Masterson's legal team argued the acts were consensual and attempted to discredit the women’s stories by highlighting changes and inconsistencies over time, which they said showed signs of coordination.

Bijou's sister, Chynna Phillips, married Billy Baldwin in 1995. Billy, who is Alec Baldwin's younger brother, was also in attendance during Masterson's trial.

According to Deadline, when Masterson was taken away, "Baldwin and friends stayed in the courtroom in an obvious state of shock."

Bijou and Chynna Phillips come from famous parents. Genevieve Waite, the late South African actress, and John Phillips, late singer of The Mamas and The Papas, wed in 1972 before splitting in 1985.

Chynna is active on social media.

Earlier this month, Chynna took to Instagram to share a picture of Billy standing in a lake with the caption, "Peace Of Christ."

In 2017, Masterson shared that his wife had a "100% successful" kidney transplant.

"My lady has been slowing dying for the past 7 years of an incurable kidney disease. She was given the gift of an encore by a tall angel," Masterson wrote on Instagram at the time. "Our daughter will have a mother.

"We do not take lightly how incredibly fortunate we are. 100% successful transplant. Now the real work begins for her to silence any chance of rejection. Our deepest gratitude to a perfect transplant team. And a life owed to a tall drink of water," he concluded. "Sláinte!"

Bijou has previously modeled for Calvin Klein and has appeared on the covers of Italian Vogue and Interview magazine.

In 1999, she released her first studio album, "I'd Rather Eat Glass." That same year, she made her film debut in "Black & White."

Phillips then appeared in 2001's "Bully" with her most recent film being "Chelsea on the Rocks" in 2008.

In 2017, Phillip's "Bully" co-star Daniel Franzese went public with accusations of assault and bullying.

Franzese took to Facebook and wrote in a long post that the alleged mistreatment occurred on the set of their movie "Bully."

"She body shamed me and ridiculed me about my sexuality and physically assaulted me," Franzese alleged about being on set for the movie released in 2001. "I was scared and closeted and feared for my job. It started with a lot of eye‪ rolling whenever we spoke but‪ escalated when we did a cast shoot for the poster‪. ‪As we were shooting she kept loudly saying ‘Are you gay?!’ and laughing‪ while the producers‪ and photographer did nothing‪ to stop her."

In a statement to TMZ at the time, Phillips said she doesn't "remember that time well, those years are a blur."

"I was a teenager and reckless in my behavior. ... I know Daniel to be a trustworthy and honest person, and to find out through social media that I was not the friend I thought I was to him made me so sad," she added.

"I am so mortified by this behavior and have contacted Daniel and apologized to him privately. I am not and never have been homophobic. I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ community and Daniel."

A sentencing date for Masterson has not been set yet, but Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo instructed Masterson and his lawyers to return to court Aug. 4 for a hearing.

