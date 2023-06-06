Welcome to the Fox News Entertainment Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

WHO IS SHE? - Danny Masterson's wife, Bijou Phillips, reportedly devastated by his rape conviction: What to know about model. Continue reading here

INSIDE LOOK - Duggar docuseries 'Shiny Happy People' reveals shocking secrets about reality TV family. Continue reading here…

HARRY TAKES THE STAND - Prince Harry enters witness box for UK court showdown, accuses tabloid of playing 'a destructive role.' Continue reading here…

SORRY, DAD - ‘Euphoria’ star Sydney Sweeney’s dad ‘walked out’ during her explicit scenes after watching show. Continue reading here…

HEIR HE IS - Princess Eugenie's newborn baby knocks Prince Edward down line of succession to British throne. Continue reading here…

TRUE LIES - Arnold Schwarzenegger recalls crushing moment he told Maria Shriver about affair with housekeeper. Continue reading here…

‘CAN’T JUDGE PEOPLE' - Tara Reid says remaining unmarried and childless made it hard to shake ‘party girl’ image, hurt her career. Continue reading here…

GIFTED A WEAPON - 'Cheers' cast bought a shotgun for Kirstie Alley when she joined the show. Continue reading here…

‘NEVER SAID THAT' - Drew Barrymore says she 'never' wished her mom ‘was dead,' clarifies comments. Continue reading here…

ON THE MEND - Jamie Foxx mystery illness: Timeline of 'Django Unchained' star's health scare. Continue reading here…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter