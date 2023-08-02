Danny DeVito and ex Rhea Perlman were all smiles during a mini "Taxi" reunion in the Big Apple.

The 78-year-old actor and the "Cheers" alum joined co-stars Tony Danza and Carol Kane at the opening night of the play "Let’s Call Her Patty" hosted at the Lincoln Center Claire Tow Theater earlier this week.

The former "Taxi" castmates stepped out on the red carpet for a picture-perfect moment, as the four actors wrapped their arms around each other for photos.

They were also joined by "Charlie’s Angel" star Lucy Liu.

The Hollywood actors showed their support for Perlman, who stars in the new stage play described as "a comedy about what it means to be a mother, a daughter, or anyone in the world doing their best to disentangle life’s mess."

A few of the "Taxi" co-stars previously reunited in May.

At the time, Danza, 72, shared a sweet snap on social media of Kane, Judd Hirsch and Christopher Lloyd grinning ear to ear.

"Love these people so much! #oldfriends #taxi" he shared on "X," formerly known as Twitter.

"Taxi" aired on ABC from 1978 to 1982 and was then adopted by NBC for one season, from 1982 to 1983. The show also starred Jeff Conaway, Marilu Henner, Andy Kaufman and John Burns.

The show followed a group of co-workers who worked the night shift at Sunshine Cab Company as they dealt with the ups and downs of life.

Hirsch and Danza were series regulars from the beginning, with Kane and Lloyd joining in, first as guests, then as recurring characters before ending the show as full-time cast members. Danza played Tony Banta, a Vietnam War veteran who was an aspiring boxer, while Hirsch played Alex Reiger, the one everyone goes to for advice, and the only one who considers cab driving his permanent profession.

The nostalgic reunion comes after "Barbie" star Perlman revealed she and ex DeVito are still married a decade after splitting up.

"We are still married, and we are still very good friends. And we see each other a lot, and our family is still the most important thing to both of us, I believe," Perlman told Julia Louis-Dreyfus on her Lemonada Media "Wiser Than Me" podcast.

DeVito and Perlman married in 1982 and separated in 2012. The pair share three grown children: Lucy, 40, Grace, 38, and Jake, 35.

Fox News Digital's Lori Bashian contributed to this report.