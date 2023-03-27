Daniel Suarez appeared to let his frustrations get the best of him on Sunday after he finished the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of Americas in Texas in 27th place.

Suarez was seen speeding down pit road, bumping his own teammate Ross Chastain out of the way to get behind Alex Bowman. Suarez gave Bowman a few taps on the bumper to express his displeasure.

The entire ordeal stemmed from an incident in overtime at the end of the race. Bowman hit Suarez as the field moved around the first turn of the track. Chase Briscoe appeared to run into Chastain, who hit Bowman, who then hit Suarez, sparking the chain reaction that pushed Suarez to the back of the pack.

Suarez would run into Martin Truex Jr. and send him spinning. Truex would finish in 17th. Bowman finished in third place behind Tyler Reddick and Kyle Busch. On pit road, Bowman and Suarez appeared to talk over what happened during the incident.

"He just thought I drove in and tried to drive through him," Bowman told reporters, via MotorSport.com. "I had the corner made. Only reason I was inside of (Suarez) was to protect from (Chastain). Then (Chastain) just hammered me in the corner, dumped me, then I ran into (Suarez), kind of cleaned him out.

"Daniel and I, we’ve been teammates in the past, raced together a long time. I respect the hell out of him. I’m sure he’s still not super-happy. Just tried to explain that I wouldn’t race him like that, that I was shoved in there."

The incident could end up costing Suarez more than just points. A NASCAR official told MotorSport.com the organization was investigating the incident. Intentionally hitting another vehicle on pit road could cost a driver between 25 and 50 points and possibly a $100,000 fine.