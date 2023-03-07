The New York Giants and Daniel Jones beat the clock.

The two sides have agreed to a four-year deal worth $160 million, according to multiple reports.

The quarterback is coming off a season where he made the playoffs for the first time and led the G-Men to their first playoff victory since Super Bowl XLVI 11 years ago.

Jones threw for just 15 touchdowns and ran for another seven, but it should be noted that his receiving corps is among the worst in the league - Darius Slayton led the team with 724 receiving yards, Isaiah Hodgins was their leading receiver in their two playoff games (108 receiving yards).

However, Jones completed a career-high 67.2 percent of his passes, and his 1.1 interception percentage was the best of his career - his seven turnovers (five interceptions, two fumbles) were also the lowest mark of his career. His 3,205 passing yards were also a career-high, as were his 708 rushing yards and seven scores on the ground. Perhaps with better weapons, he can be the leader of a stout offense.

The Giants went 9-7-1 last season - it was the first time they finished above .500 since 2016 - Jones sat in Week 18, which resulted in a loss.

The $40 million AAV makes Jones the seventh-highest paid quarterback in terms of average yearly salary, tying him with Dak Prescott and Matthew Stafford. That can definitely go down in a couple of years, though, when Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, and Joe Burrow sign extensions.

Jones, though, will earn $82 million over the first two years, and he also can make another $35 million in incentives.

Jones was the sixth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft as the heir apparent to Eli Manning.