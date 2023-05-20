Daniel Day-Lewis made a rare public appearance six years after he announced he was quitting Hollywood for good.

The 66-year-old actor was photographed Thursday stepping out in New York City holding hands with his wife, director Rebecca Miller, 60.

The Oscar-winner donned a blue striped T-shirt with a black hooded zip-up sweater over it. He wore bright yellow pants, a silver chained necklace and a pair of sunglasses.

His long grey hair was covered with a black baseball cap to complete his look.

The "There Will be Blood" star was seen with his hands in his pockets and had a serious smirk on his face.

In 2018, the actor was seen looking dapper at the 90th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre.

He came dressed to impress in a black tuxedo and matching bow tie.

Following his Oscars appearance, the award-winning actor was seen in Athens, Greece for the premiere of the Paul Thomas Anderson movie "Phantom Thread."

During that time, his hair was cut short and he showed off his arm tattoos during a press conference for the historical drama film.

He wore a casual blue button-up, brown pants and several silver necklaces during the movie event.

His appearances come after he made the decision to quit acting in 2017.

"Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor," a rep for the actor told Fox News. "He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years."

His rep added, "This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

Later that year, he opened up about why he wanted to retire from Hollywood.

"I haven't figured it out," he said during an interview with W Magazine.

"But it's settled on me, and it's just there… I dread to use the overused word 'artist,' but there's something of the responsibility of the artist that hung over me. I need to believe in the value of what I'm doing. The work can seem vital. Irresistible, even. And if an audience believes it, that should be good enough for me. But, lately, it isn't."

His acting career has spanned over four decades. He won Oscars for best actor for his leading roles in Steven Spielberg’s 2012 film "Lincoln," "My Left Foot" and "There Will Be Blood."

He is the only performer to date with three Best Actor Academy Awards.