After a zebra nearly bit off his owner's arm in Pickaway County, Ohio, a state law restricting the ownership of dangerous exotic animals — but not zebras — has received more attention.

On Sunday, a 72-year-old man was attack by his pet zebra and was rushed to the hospital to be treated for severe injuries.

Law enforcement put down the animal after it remained a threat to safety. "I had to make a decision. I put a slug right between its eyes," an unidentified deputy told a Columbus, Ohio, ABC affiliate.

Under current Ohio law, zebras are not considered exotic animals that are required to be registered with the state.

Jeff Corwin, a wildlife conservationist and TV personality, shared that zebras can be "dangerous for human beings."

"Zebras are not domesticated animals. They are wild cousins of domestic horses, but are by no means on the same level when it comes to behavior," Corwin told Fox News Digital in a statement. "They live in very competitive social groups on the plains, and African often can be incredibly competitive. These behaviors can be dangerous for human beings. A zebra is far from a Shetland pony. Unpredictable, and very powerful."

In 2012, Ohio passed the Dangerous Wild Animal Act that banned the ownership, trade, and sale of exotic and wild animals. The exotic animals legislation includes animals such as bears, big cats, alligators, elephants, some monkeys, venomous snakes, and several other wild species.

The bill was introduced after a zookeeper in Zanesville, Ohio released over fifty exotic animals from his farm before taking his own life. Forty-nine animals were killed following the incident, prompting the state to implement stricter laws.

The zebra was not considered part of the bans' "exotic" category, allowing Ohioans to still keep them as pets.