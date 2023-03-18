Appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday morning, Fox News host Dan Bongino compared the U.S. to a police state ahead of the possible arrest of Donald Trump next week.

The former president took to Truth Social Saturday morning confirming reports from sources of his potential arrest next Tuesday.

Trump responded by calling the investigation 'CORRUPT' and ‘HIGHLY POLITICAL.’

The reports suggest that the Manhattan District Attorney's office is preparing to issue an indictment in the ongoing criminal investigation for alleged hush money payments Trump made to Stormy Daniels as a presidential candidate in 2016.

TWITTER'S ELON MUSK PREDICTS TRUMP WILL WIN RE-ELECTION IN ‘LANDSLIDE VICTORY’ IF ARRESTED

Bongino likened the news of Trump's possible arrest to "third world B.S."

"This is the kind of story you're used to reading out of North Korea, but it's here in the United States right now. And the fact that media people and the liberals will celebrate this shows you what I've said all along and axiomatic truth of the left."

Bongino shared what he believes will happen if the former president is arrested.

"This is like your entire life is subjected will to a jury lottery," he said.

"It's probably already over. He'll probably be convicted by a bunch of lunatics on a jury and that the best hope he has is an appeals process where all he can hope is the appeals judge, too, isn't a lunatic like the people in the lunatic jury pool who are probably going to convict him."

GRAHAM SLAMS SOFT-ON-CRIME BRAGG FOR TARGETING TRUMP WHILE NEW YORKERS 'LUCKY' NOT TO GET ‘MUGGED’

Bongino predicted an arrest would not stop Donald Trump's base, but could make him a martyr.

"You may have just martyred this guy and given him a ten point bump in his polls," he said.

Bongino urged people to protest "peacefully," warning that the government is looking for an excuse to put people in jail.

Former President Trump called for protests Saturday morning on Truth Social amid his looming indictment.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Don't give them any ammunition. Show up. Protests at you must protest, but please do it peacefully," said Bongino.