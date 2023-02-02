Less than a month since an on-field cardiac arrest, Damar Hamlin is in very good spirits.

The Buffalo Bills safety has made incredible progress since collapsing Jan. 2 on national television, and he's now out and about.

Hamlin, 24, attended a recent taping of "The Masked Singer," according to multiple reports.

He was alongside show host Nick Cannon on stage wearing an outfit supporting his Chasing Millions charity, the same charity that raised over $9 million following his scary incident.

The appearance came on the same day he announced a new initiative to spread awareness of CPR, which saved his life in Cincinnati that night. Medical staffers performed CPR on Hamlin on the field for over nine minutes.

"I want to thank everybody for their love and support over these past few weeks," Hamlin said in a tweeted video. "As you know, CPR saved my life earlier this year on the field, and CPR could easily save your life or someone you love.

"I’m proud to announce I’m partnering with the American Heart Association and kicking off Damar Hamlin’s 3 For Heart CPR Challenge. And, of course, this one’s got three steps.

"To kick things off, I’m challenging the G.O.A.T.S.: LeBron James, Tom Brady and Michelle Obama. You’ve all been challenged. And, one more thing, make sure you share your videos on all socials and tag me and have your hearts up," he added.

Hamlin recently made his first public comments, thanking fans, teammates and opponents for all the support.

"What happened to me on ‘Monday Night Football’ I feel is a direct example of God using me as a vessel to share my passion and my love directly from my heart with the entire world, and I'm able to give it back to kids and communities all across the world who need it the most, and that's always been my dream," he said. "That's always been what I stood for and what I'll continue to stand for."

Season 9 of "The Masked Singer" kicks off Feb. 15.