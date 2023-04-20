Several damaging tornados have been observed in central Oklahoma, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). One tornado rolled through central Oklahoma Wednesday evening bringing up to 70 mph winds, rain and golf ball-sized hail.

The McClain County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that one person was dead from the tornado in Cole, Oklahoma. No further details were immediately available.

Numerous tornadoes have ripped throughout a number of central Oklahoma counties including: Cole, Chickasha, Bridge Creek, Moore and Norman.

The NWS in Tulsa warned residents that the "severe storms with a history of producing damaging tornadoes continue to move slowly east. The highest threat for severe weather in our area will be in Okfuskee and S Creek counties through Midnight."

The 70 mph winds brought destruction to the small towns in central Oklahoma, tearing off roofs from structures and downing power lines. According to tracking site, PowerOutages.com, at least 18,000 Oklahoma residents are without power as of midnight on Wednesday.

Residents took to social media to share large pieces of hail battering their homes and vehicles. Some reported golf ball-sized hail amid the severe weather.

While much of central Oklahoma was under a tornado warning, a tornado watch was also issued in several adjacent states. Other states impacted by the severe weather include: Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Texas, the National Weather Service said.

The University of Oklahoma in Norman issued a campus emergency due to the storms, telling those on campus to seek shelter immediately.