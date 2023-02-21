The Dallas Zoo is making security upgrades weeks after two monkeys were stolen and enclosures were cut open that occurred amid a bizarre series of incidents involving animals at the facility.

The zoo said it was enhancing its perimeter fencing, adding more security cameras, and updating its lighting. It has also increased overnight police patrols and brought in an outside security expert, Fox Dallas reported.

FLORIDA WOMAN KILLED BY 10-FOOT ALLIGATOR WHILE WALKING HER DOG: REPORTS

In January, some enclosures were cut open and a clouded leopard escaped, setting off a massive search effort. The animal, named Nova, was eventually found on the zoo grounds.

Davion Irvin is accused of vandalizing those habitats. He is also accused of stealing a pair of emperor tamarin monkeys – Bella and Finn – weeks later. The animals were eventually found in a vacant home. They are reportedly back in their habitat at the zoo.

The death of an endangered vulture at the zoo is still being investigated. Irvin has not been linked to the incident.

The upgrades are more subtle and discreet to ensure the zoo doesn't feel like a "prison," zoo officials said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You have to balance a fun family educational facility and not look like you're literally down in Huntsville," said Seane Greene, the Dallas Zoo's associate director.