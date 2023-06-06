A Pride festival in Dallas, Texas, this past weekend advertised for children of all ages featured sexually explicit merchandise for sale, including sex toys and graphic Disney fan art, a video shows.

In footage taken by BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales, small children approach the booth for the Dallas chapter of the anti-Catholic drag group, Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. The camera pans to show a little girl viewing a rack of button pins that have references to sexual positions and phrases like "send nudes." The member of the "queer nun group" appears to hand a rainbow button to another child.

The video shows another vendor selling explicit Disney fan art with male characters engaging in sexual acts. Other vendors sold merchandise with images of genitalia and lewd sexual references, such as a red MAGA style folding fan with the phrase "Make me c—— again."

Dallas Pride said the weekend event was welcome to children of "all ages" and children 12 and under could get in for free.

‘FAMILY-FRIENDLY’ PRIDE PARADE IN WEST HOLLYWOOD HAD MEN DEPICTING GRAPHIC BDSM SEXUAL ACT

The event warned parents to take into consideration some events were "a little more risque" than others.

"Children are always welcome, but we leave it up to the parents for discretion on children attending. Both the Pride Festival and Parade are a little more risquè than other events. We encourage parents to take this into consideration," the website added.

The weekend festival had at least two events catered to children. On June 3, a "Family Pride Zone" that was "designed especially for families" offered games, face painters, puppeteers, bounce houses and vendors. The event also advertised a "gay magician" offering "some close-up magic" for children.

The "Teen Pride "event for 13 to 19 year-olds featured live music, a drag show and a "trans youth discussion."

Free HIV testing and monkeypox vaccination stations were also set up at the Pride festival, Gonzales's video shows.

The event's sponsors included several national chains such as Nordstrom, Sally Beauty, Kroger, American Airlines, Toyota, Target and Amazon.

Dallas Pride is hosting another weekend Pride event June 23 and 24 also advertised as "family-friendly" on its website.

Fox News Digital reached out to the city of Dallas for comment.

At another Pride event in California last weekend billed as family-friendly, men engaged in a sexually explicit BDSM act on a parade float as children reportedly watched.