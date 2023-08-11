Three suspected teenage carjackers were blindsided when they got into a shootout with a Dallas police officer earlier this week during the theft of his unmarked vehicle, authorities said.

Dallas Police Officer Nathaniel Chapman, a 24-year veteran of the force, was wearing plainclothes and conducting surveillance around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, when the incident began.

Three men, identified as Redricous Lewis, 19; Redtravion Polk, 17; and 18-year-old Xavier Cook, pulled behind Chapman's vehicle, which was parked in the 2400 block of Northwest Highway. The three approached the unmarked vehicle, police said.

At least of them pointed firearms and demanded Chapman get out of the car, which he did. Once out, Chapman placed some distance between him and the teens and shots were fired.

He was struck in the left leg. The trio took off in their vehicle and the unmarked car, authorities said. Chapman was taken to a hospital where he was treated and released.

The three teens were arrested later that day in Shreveport, Louisiana. All three are charged with aggravated robbery, but more charges are expected. Polk and Cook also face state charges in Louisiana.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the suspects possess previous juvenile records.

"These individuals did not come into Dallas just to have a good time," Garcia said.

The vehicle they used to block's Chapman's car was also stolen, police said. Shreveport city jail records said Lewis was "located in reference to an attempted homicide of a police officer," FOX Dallas reported.

The description from the Shreveport jail page says "during the search [Lewis] jumped from a second floor window and fled from officers on foot."