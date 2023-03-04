Two days after Hershey's Canada debuted its controversial International Women's Day ad campaign featuring a transgender woman, The Daily Wire co-founder Jeremy Boreing announced he is competing with the candy company by launching his own brand.

On Friday, Boreing released a 49-second commercial on Twitter introducing Jeremy's Chocolate, strongly encouraging people to stop supporting "woke chocolate companies that hate you."

Taking a swing at the newly-released Hershey's "Her for She" wrapper, he showcased two milk chocolate bars labeled "HeHim" and "SheHer."

"One of ‘em's got nuts. If you need me to tell you which one it is, keep giving your money to Hershey’s," Boreing said.

HERSHEY'S FACES BACKLASH OVER PUTTING TRANS WOMAN ON CANDY BAR WRAPPER FOR INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

Boreing's pushback against the ad campaign was one of many negative reactions to the video where trans woman Fae Johnstone promotes a new female-themed wrapper honoring International Women's Day on March 8.

"Our friends over at Hershey's don't even know what a woman is. They've hired a biological male to be the spokesperson for their women's day campaign," Boreing said in the video. "It's humiliating."

Hershey's Canada said the initiative "spotlights" the following "five Canadian women:" Johnstone, who is labeled as a 2SLGBTQUIA+ advocate; Autumn Peltier, Indigenous Rights and Water Activist; Rita Audi, Gender and Education Equality Activist; Naila Moloo, Climate Tech Researcher; and Kélicia Massala, founder of Girl Up Québec."

TRANSGENDER MISS UNIVERSE OWNER'S ‘WOMAN’ SPEECH RAISES EYEBROWS ON TWITTER: 'COME ON'

The launch against Hershey's Canada is not the first time Boreing has openly competed against a company seemingly catering to a liberal agenda.

In March 2022, he created subscription-based "Jeremy's Razors" after former Daily Wire sponsor Harry's Razors pulled their ads because of "values misalignment."

As of 8 p.m. Friday, Boreing received over 100,000 pre-orders for his chocolate bars, according to a picture he shared on Twitter.

"@realDailyWire is breaking the cycle of lose, b****, and boycott and is instead creating actual alternatives. Thank you for building the future with us," Boreing tweeted.