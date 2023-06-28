'MODERATELY MISSED' – An Arizona man wrote a rip-roaring obituary for his father, calling him a ladies' man who loved beer, fried food and family. Continue reading…

WHITE CASTLE ROMANCE – A couple recently married at a White Castle location years after the bride, once a homeless teen, was helped by a fast food employee who worked for the chain. Continue reading...

'SABOTAGE' AT WORK? – Kirk Cameron, who's been sharing faith-filled and pro-family messages at public libraries across the nation, reveals his suspicion that an upcoming library event is being blocked. Continue reading...

SPICY YET PRICEY – A leading sriracha sauce manufacturer struggles to meet demand as chili crops fail, and online resellers are tripling prices in response. Continue reading...

PARIS MOMENT – A dad took his 8-year-old daughter to see the Eiffel Tower, where he convinced her that she made the structure sparkle. See the adorable video...

'WANTED THEM TO BE LOVED' – A Florida woman reportedly left a pricey estate to her seven beloved Persian cats. Now, they're up for adoption. Continue reading...

URGENT CELL UPDATE – Why you should immediately get this new iPhone update installed for your security even if you set up automatic updates. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

