A Concord, New Hampshire, father who was banned from occupying an elementary school’s property dressed up as Julius Caesar at a recent school board meeting on Monday to drive his claims that a public school district is "facilitating gender confusion."

"I am Caesar. Julius Caesar of Rome, the emperor. I am also a female," Michael Guglielmo said. "Does anybody here believe that? That I am Julius Caesar? Anybody believe that? No, of course not. It's ridiculous."

Guglielmo called for the suspension of both CSD Superintendent Kathleen Murphy and Christa McAuliffe Principal Kristen Gallo for "facilitating gender confusion" by allowing an art teacher who identifies with the LGBTQ community to continue teaching in the elementary school.

Guglielmo has been outspoken about the art teacher Silas Allard, who identifies as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, for his decision to wear traditionally female clothing during the school day. He has also criticized Allard's previous social media posts, arguing they are inappropriate for children.

Guglielmo was banned from visiting Christa McCauliffe Elementary School last month due to an interaction between himself and Allard.

According to the letter CSD sent to Guglielmo, Guglielmo had asked Allard to take a photograph, to which Allard agreed.

Guglielmo proceeded to ask Allard to pose for the photo, in which Allard denied. CSD deemed Guglielmo’s actions as harassment.

Guglielmo criticisms prompted CSD to place Allard on leave and launch an investigation into the issue. However, CSD decided to bring Allard back to the classroom.

While many attendees waved signs reading "Choose Love" and "Love is Stronger than Hate," Guglielmo showed up to the Monday's school board meeting wearing a Julius Caesar costume to push back against the school board authorizing Allard’s return.

"Your duty is to act in the best interest of children. It is to teach truth, not lies. Facts, not fiction. Biology, not a social agenda." Guglielmo said.

"As taxpayers, we deserve to have our children taught what we pay for, and it's not a social agenda, whether it be right or left," he added.

A CSD spokesperson told Crisis in the Classroom that the district "rejects all forms of hatred and discrimination," and it strives to "rejoice" in the diversity of its community.

