A threat alert for some Apple Mac and MacBook computers running certain altered versions of Final Cut Pro editing software can hijack infected devices.

Pirated copies of the popular video editing software have been altered to contain a malicious instruction that takes over an infected Mac or MacBook forcing it to act as a cryptocurrency mining machine for a hacker.

Worse, this latest malware disguised as legit Final Cut Pro can bypass and shut down some of the security processes running on an infected device.

Cryptojacking - or a crypto-mining malware attack - is when a hacker successfully goes undetected placing malware on a target computer in order to use its resources to manipulate cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.

Crypto-mining malware is generally difficult to root out and can compromise computers, laptops, smartphones, tablets, and connected devices. Strong antivirus protection can often eventually detect these hidden cryptojacking attacks when it notices unusual network traffic and processes running.

Once infected, a victim’s device can often exhibit very slow speeds when it has been actively cryptojacked.

Investigative sleuthing by security professionals at Jamf Threat Labs led to tracing the malicious Final Cut Pro copies back to a known bad actor with a history of uploading and spreading viruses.

Since 2019, this same hacker is responsible for seeding multiple dangerous malware attacks hidden inside pirated copies of both Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro X.

Download only legit software. The safest place to download software is from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Downloading software from other sources online comes at a much higher risk of inviting malware into your world.

Update operating software. Make sure you are always running the latest version of operating software for your computer, smartphone, and tablet.

Use strong antivirus protection. It has never been more important to make sure you have good antivirus protection on all your devices.

I’ve broken down the top antivirus protection for Mac, PC, iOS and Android devices. My top pick is TotalAV and includes real-time anti-malware protection which keeps your computers protected against the very latest threats.

See my expert review of the best antivirus protection for your Windows, Mac, Android & iOS devices by searching ‘BestAntivirus’ at CyberGuy.com by clicking the magnifying glass icon at the top of my website.

