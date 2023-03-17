Part of the magic that makes March Madness what it is are the unforgettable buzzer-beaters, the Cinderella stories, and of course, the viral fan reactions.

Unfortunately for one Utah State cheerleader, her heartbreaking reaction to the Aggies first round loss to the seventh-seeded Missouri Tigers on Thursday night has become etched in tournament lore.

With time winding down and Utah State trailing by 12 points, TNT’s broadcast panned over to the Aggies cheer squad to catch one tearful member watching on.

After Missouri made a free throw, the cameras panned back and Twitter lit up in reaction.

Missouri went on to win its first NCAA Tournament game in 13 years, beating Utah State 76-65.

Missouri advanced to play 15th-seeded Princeton in the second round of the South Region after a stunning upset victory over the No. 2 seed Arizona.

Utah State dropped its last 10 tournament games since beating Ohio State in the first round in 2001.

