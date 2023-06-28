English and Australian cricket players helped put a stop to a Just Stop Oil protest during a match at Lord's on Wednesday as their second Ashes test was about to begin.

The climate change activists tried to spread orange powder onto the field, but the players intervened.

England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow tackled one protester and carried the person about 50 yards before leaving him for security to deal with. England captain Ben Stokes and Australia’s David Warner corralled another protester. Only minimal orange powder was released.

"Police have arrested three people and taken them into custody," London Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Just Stop Oil released a statement on their protest afterward.

"Cricket is an important part of our national heritage, but how can we enjoy the Ashes when much of the cricketing world is becoming unfit for humans to live in? We can no longer afford to distract ourselves when the sports we play, the food we eat, and the culture we cherish is at risk," a spokesperson for the group said.

"It’s time for cricket lovers and all those who understand the severity of this situation to get onto the streets and demand action from this illegitimate, criminal government. When our children ask us, ‘What did we do to avert this crisis?’ we better have a good answer."

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted other sporting events in Britain this year, including the world snooker championship back in April.

"Their actions not only endanger themselves and those who work at the ground, but they have consistently shown complete disregard for the people who pay to attend events, not just here at Lord’s but around the country at other sporting venues, Marylebone Cricket Club CEO Guy Lavender said in a statement.

