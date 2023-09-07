Whether they're fraternal or identical, twins tend to share a special bond throughout their lifetimes.

Identical twins, however, are much less common than fraternal — with the Cleveland Clinic noting that identical twins represent just 3-5 out of every 1,000 births.

One particular pair of identical twins has a very strong bond. And it's a bond that these women have expressed and emphasized over the years by wearing the same clothes every single day for decades.

TWIN SISTERS HELP SAVE WOMAN WITH MEDICAL EMERGENCY ON FLIGHT TO BOSTON FROM FORT MYERS, FLORIDA

Rosey Coles and Kathy Heffernan are 69-year-old twin sisters who spend every day together while wearing the same outfits.

The sisters, from Hampshire, England, told SWNS that say they're practically attached at the hip — with Heffernan saying they often get stopped on the street for a photo op.

"People see us and ask to take a photograph," said Heffernan. "They say they don’t often see twins our age together."

TWIN SISTERS WHO MARRIED TWIN BROTHERS AND LIVE IN THE SAME HOME ANNOUNCE THEY ARE PREGNANT AT THE SAME TIME

The two have the same glasses, hairstyle, pajamas — and even now live in identical homes next to each other.

"We have exactly the same homes with the same layout and the same gray color scheme at the moment," Heffernan said.

Coles told SWNS that the pair have spent most days together for the last 23 years. They've even spent 11 of them working with each other at their cleaning business.

"We go on bus rides, to a village, to a café — sometimes we go out for a drive," she said.

TWIN HELPS SISTER START A FAMILY AFTER SAVING HER LIFE: ‘NOTHING I WOULDN'T DO FOR HER'

The pair said they grew up wearing the same clothes but stopped matching for a bit when they got married and moved apart.

Coles wed in 1974 and Heffernan in 1977 — but each of the women separated from their husbands in 2000.

The twins moved closer to each other in 2012, which sparked a renewal of their identical clothing trend.

"We wear lots of long dresses and jeans … and have the same coats," Heffernan said.

The pair told SWNS, the British news service, that they don’t argue about their clothing choices and are always told "how lovely" they look when in public.

The women said they plan on wearing the same clothing items for the rest of their lives, even when traveling.

They recently took a cruise to France and Spain in May 2023 — and made sure to pack matching clothes for the trip, according to SWNS.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

They enjoy clothes and have a lot of them, they said. "The wardrobe is packed tight," Heffernan said.

Although it's sometimes difficult for others to tell the pair apart, the twins don’t seem to mind, but they do agree it is a bit "creepy."

"We are very similar — it’s creepy," Coles said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Coles for further comment.