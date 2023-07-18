Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott knows he needs to curb the turnovers in 2023 after leading the NFL with a career-high 15 interceptions in 2022.

Playing for a squad nicknamed "America’s Team" means eyes across the country are all over the Cowboys no matter when they’re playing, making every interception feel like three at once.

After looking at film and recapping what he did last season, Prescott knows that number will be different this year.

"I won’t have 10 interceptions this year," Prescott said boldly to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Prescott didn’t want to throw his wide receivers under the bus, but he does believe that some of his interceptions last year were the result of drops.

"I know who I am, and you can go back and take away half of those off drops," Prescott explained. "I'm not saying it's on the receiver, but if you cut that in half then we start talking about those, nobody is talking about it."

The exact number is four, per NFL.com, and there were moments where Dallas receivers did get their hands on the ball before it was eventually picked off.

Though that’s how the game sometimes goes. Whether the ball slips through a receiver's hands, or a receiver falls down with or without contact on a route, interceptions happen.

When you’re on "America’s Team" though, Prescott understands that every interception matters more.

"We are a talking point," he said. "As you find something to talk about, that’s the first thing to go to."

Prescott has been the focal point since he was named the team’s starter in 2016 as a rookie, bringing Dallas to a 13-3 record in 16 games. He’s had a losing record just once in his career, and has been a very proficient starting quarterback in one of the league’s tougher divisions in the NFC East.

However, Cowboys fans don’t care about the regular season at this point.

Yes, a good record is needed to make the playoffs, but when the last Super Bowl won by the franchise came in 1995, the organization and its fan base are itching for another Vince Lombardi Trophy in the building.

Prescott is just 2-4 in his playoff career, which includes a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a loss to the San Francisco 49ers last season. Prescott threw two interceptions to one touchdown in the 19-12 loss to San Fran.

Heading into 2023, Prescott is confident that the Cowboys will flourish with Mike McCarthy calling plays now that Kellen Moore, the team’s offensive coordinator last season, is with the Los Angeles Chargers.

"Mike does an amazing job with those [receivers]. They know where to be, why to be, when they're getting looked at. That's going to be a big jump," Prescott said.

If Prescott can limit his turnovers and continue finding the end zone like he has for years now, perhaps the Cowboys can finally achieve that playoff run the team desperately wants.

You can bet Cowboys fans – and the rest of the NFL for that matter – will be keeping a close eye on that interception total as the season goes on.