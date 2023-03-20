Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith appeared to be upset with the franchise for releasing running back Ezekiel Elliott last week.

Smith made a comment on the Cowboys’ Instagram post bidding farewell to Elliott after seven seasons.

"Wow, this is amazing to me—no disrespect to Malik Davis. Our starting running back is gone, and his backup has a broken leg? the NFL stands for not for long," Smith wrote. "Everyone else, go get your money because they have no love for you. It don’t make sense and this is one of those things that make you (shake) your head. Thank you Z for giving everything you have including (playing) injured all of last year. This is why, the NFL stands for (not for long). Everybody else go get your money because they have no love for you."

Smith knows the business of football better as much as anyone. He was released by the Cowboys before the 2003 season as new head coach Bill Parcells wanted to go with a younger running back corps.

Smith signed with the Arizona Cardinals and rushed for more than 1,100 yards in two seasons. He retired as the NFL’s leader in rushing yards.

Elliott was the No. 4 pick of the 2016 draft after starring at Ohio State. He finished second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and third in NFL MVP voting in his first season. He topped 1,000 yards rushing four times in his career with Dallas.

In 2022, Elliott rushed for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 games for Dallas.