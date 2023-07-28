NFL training camps usually have underdog stories and surprises who turn heads.

The Dallas Cowboys have an undersized running back at camp who's getting noticed.

Deuce Vaughn was selected by America's Team during the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft, and he's making a name for himself.

However, it's not necessarily because of his skill.

Vaughn stands at just 5 feet, 5 inches and was the shortest player to ever participate in the NFL Combine.

The Kansas State alum was taking reps, and fans couldn't help but notice everyone else towered over him.

One Twitter user named Lynzie wrote that Vaughn "looks like a toddler is on the loose."

"Looks like he stole someone’s phone and doesn’t wanna give it back lmao," someone replied to Lynzie.

"holy s---. i thought this was a meme," another tweeted.

Say what you want about his height, but he was no slouch with the Wildcats.

Last year, Vaughn ran 293 times for 1,558 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and scored 12 touchdowns.

He scored a touchdown in each of his final four games, including the Big 12 Championship against TCU and the Sugar Bowl against Alabama.

Tony Pollard is the lead back in Dallas after the Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott, so Vaughn will compete with Malik Davis for the backup role.