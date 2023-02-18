'WATCH AND RELIVE' - From their very first date to bringing home their new puppy, Megan and Alex Herrig of Georgia realized the most unforgettable moments of their lives had been recorded on their Ring camera. Continue reading...

'FIN-TASTIC' - A Michigan art teacher's snowy shark lawn sculptures have captured the attention of the community — as well as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Continue reading...

AMERICA'S ODDEST LAWS - Tattoos were banned, poker playing is limited and imitation butter had to be pink in these states. Check out this list of funny, interesting and surprising laws that still exist (or once existed) in the United States. Continue reading...

'HITTING SNOOZE' - High school students in this New Jersey town will soon be able to get more sleep as classes start 35 minutes later. Continue reading...

SPARE THE ROD - A recent study suggests spanking a child may have the opposite behavioral effect that parents desire, while lowering the "social competency" of a child. Continue reading...

AMERICA'S BIRDS - Alaskan bald eagles have won National Geographic's first "Pictures of the Year" photo contest with a stunning image. See the other contenders. Continue reading...

'RESCUE HAS NO BORDERS' - Dogs that were saved from East Asia slaughterhouses are set to arrive in New York. Continue reading...

MEET THE AMERICAN WHO - Joe Travis, known as Slave Joe, fought and bled at the Alamo — then lived to tell its heroic tale. Continue reading...

TOP TECH TIP - Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson reveals how Apple AirTag tracking devices can find lost luggage in a pinch — and why some airlines are not fans. Continue reading...

PRESIDENTS DAY QUIZ - How well do you know the popular holiday? Test your knowledge...

