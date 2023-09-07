Popular country music star Zach Bryan was arrested on Thursday in rural Oklahoma, Fox News Digital has confirmed.
The 27-year-old artist was booked into the Craig County Jail in Vinita, Oklahoma on an obstruction of investigation charge.
It is currently unclear what led to his arrest. A rep for Bryan did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.
DANNY MASTERSON FOUND GUILTY IN RAPE RETRIAL
Prior to his arrest Thursday, Bryan posted a photo of a dog in his passenger seat with the caption, "On the road again, gonna go see the birds win."
The Oologah, Oklahoma, native recently won the Academy of Country Music Award for "New Male Artist Of The Year."