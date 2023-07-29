The "coexist" crowd is at it again, and they’re coming for country music.

Turns out good old-fashioned American values like God, family and country are no bueno for the "tolerant" wokesters. Add in a politically conservative White boy and now you have contrived antics and an epic temper tantrum.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, by now you know the woke warriors’ latest target is country megastar Jason Aldean. With screams of "racism," (their favorite "ism") they leveled their rage at his music video "Try That In A Small Town." Never mind the song makes zero references to race — cue your shocked face.

But that’s just a minor detail that celebrities, bottom feeders in the Twitterverse and their cohorts in the media can’t concern themselves with. They’re like a bunch of guppies in a fish tank lurking around ready to suck up and spit out the next fake "ism" or "phobe" that drops in their tank.

Not only does Aldean’s song not mention race, it literally speaks out against violent crime in our country. Something everyone could get behind once upon a time.

"Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk

Carjack an old lady at a red light

Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store

Ya think it's cool, well, act a fool if ya like

Cuss out a cop, spit in his face

Stomp on the flag and light it up

Yeah, ya think you're tough"

The video, which was censored by Country Music Television, features real news coverage of violent riots, looting, spitting in a police officer’s face, and protesters burning cities, cop cars and flags.

And perhaps that’s the problem. These are the protests the left tried to sell us as "mostly peaceful."

I would venture a pretty hefty wager the same fools who are fake mad and setting their keyboards on fire over Aldean’s song calling out violent criminal behavior were stone-cold silent while cities were burning.

Just a guess.

The same CMT that pulled Aldean’s video gave Kelsea Ballerini its blessing to perform "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)" with drag queen dancers at the CMT awards earlier this year to protest a now blocked Tennessee law preventing drag performers from shaking their junk in front of kids.

It should not be a footnote that this CMT spectacle "went down" just days after a person identifying as transgender killed six people at The Covenant School in Nashville, including three 9-year-old children.

Salt meet wound.

CMT should ask Bud Light what happens when you forget where you came from. Because I promise you, wherever they’re going, loyal country fans aren’t following.

Aldean may be the left’s latest bull’s-eye, but with his fans they didn’t even hit the dartboard.

After CMT flipped its audience the bird, "Try That In A Small Town" flew to No. 1 on the iTunes chart. Fans sent the message to the woke mob: "Go cry in your can of Bud Light."

And thus the divide that appears to be deepening in Nashville between the woke brass and their bread and butter.

Outspoken conservative country singer John Rich claims the gulf started to widen several years ago between country music fans and the tone-deaf powers that be when suits from big cities started replacing Nashville executives who knew the business.

Tweeting once that he was "blackballed by Music Row," Rich — in a genius move — found a way around the machine last year when he released "Progress," which makes the point that the left’s "progressive" agenda has given us anything but progress.

He knew nobody in Nashville would want to release the song uncensored, so he skipped the industry chain of command and released it on Truth Social and Rumble, where free speech is celebrated.

The result: he immediately shot to No. 1 on iTunes, unseating the likes of Billie Eilish and Lizzo.

With all the streaming choices today, Aldean and any other conservative country singer has options. The woke machine no longer holds all the cards. The people who buy the music do, and they’re speaking up.

They’re calling bull on all the idiocy. The week before they set their sights on Aldean, the wokesters unsuccessfully tried a takedown of Luke Combs for his cover of Tracy Chapman’s "Fast Car."

The Washington Post and the Black Opry were hyper-focused on race and gender, because everything comes back to race and gender with the left. Chapman is Black and queer and Combs is a White dude so, according to their logic, him covering her song naturally showed she could never succeed in country music — or some ridiculousness.

Fans didn’t buy it.

The cover topped the country charts and introduced Tracy Chapman to a whole new generation, who are no doubt downloading her original.

Chapman reacted by saying, "I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there. I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’"

I’ve been a country music fan my entire life. The music app on my phone is almost exclusively country, I’ve been to Jason Aldean’s bar on Lower Broadway in Nashville at least four times, and I have tickets to his "Highway Desperado" concert this summer.

And there are millions of people just like me.

The screeching keyboard warriors and soapbox celebrities mock our values, have a flare for the dramatic, and think we care for a pretentious glass of their opinion. They can go pound sand.

The fans continue to speak. Whether it’s Jason Aldean, John Rich, Luke Combs or others, Hank Jr. said it best — "A Country Boy Can Survive."

