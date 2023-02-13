As President Biden lays the groundwork for a long-anticipated re-election decision, some have speculated whether Vice President Kamala Harris will remain on a Biden 2024 ticket. Despite Harris' unpopularity, the move to replace the vice president would be unprecedented and a long shot, according to Democratic strategists.

"He intends to run, and if he does, I’ll be running with him," Vice President Kamala Harris said in a CBS interview following the State of the Union, shooting down suggestions from some Democrats that Biden seek an alternative running mate next cycle.

Even the New York Times seemed to turn lukewarm on the vice president last week, headlining an article that Harris is struggling to "define her vice presidency. Even her allies are tired of waiting."

The piece, published Monday, highlighted Harris' lack of impact in the White House after being elected as the first female and Black vice president in history, and reported that some Democrats are eager to separate themselves from Harris to guarantee the best outcome next cycle.

NEW YORK TIMES KAMALA HARRIS WHISPERS CAUSE FITS FOR DAYS. IT LOOKS GRIM FOR VP IF SHE'S LOST THE TIMES

"I believe that much of the criticism of Harris is overblown," said Christoper Hahn, Democratic strategist and former aide to Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

"As the first woman to hold this role, her style was bound to rub traditionalist the wrong way. And while her numbers may be low, very few Americans choose a president because of their running mate."

If re-elected next cycle, Biden will be the oldest president to sit in the White House at 80-years-old. Biden's choice of running mate could be more crucial than ever in the 2024 presidential election due to his advanced age. Throughout American history, just nine vice presidents have ascended to the presidency due to the death or resignation of their boss.

Jessica Tarlov, a Democratic strategist and Fox News contributor, doesn't see the effort to oust Harris in 2024 "going anywhere."

"Even though there is disappointment with the VP, I don’t see any way that she would be replaced," Tarlov said.

Despite the president's fluctuating approval rating throughout his first term, Harris' polling has remained consistently underwater with only 39 percent of Americans approving of her job as vice president, according to a recent Fox News poll.

Harris has sustained constant criticism from Republicans and some Democrats over her handling of the migration crisis at the southern border — an issue specifically delegated to the vice president by the Biden administration in 2021. The decision from Biden was the first big assignment handed down to Harris.

"You don't give your vice president the biggest mess in your presidency unless you really dislike your vice president," said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, responding to the New York Times report during a recent appearance on Fox News.

KAMALA HARRIS PRESSED BY ABC, CBS, OVER POOR BIDEN POLL NUMBERS: BIDEN MAKING AMERICAN ‘LIVES WORSE’

Despite Harris' unpopularity, a move to ditch the vice president on Biden's 2024 ticket would be unprecedented. In recent history, only President Gerald Ford has opted to switch out his vice presidential nominee, swapping out the politically unpopular Nelson Rockefeller for Sen. Bob Dole during his 1976 campaign – though Ford ultimately lost to President Jimmy Carter.

Harris will "play a critical role in rallying key constituencies within the Democratic Party and Independents ahead of 2024," Democratic strategist and Fox News contributor, Kevin Walling said.

Jonathan Kott, a Democratic strategist and former aide to Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Chris Coons, D-Del., also came to the defense of the vice president telling Fox News Digital that Harris has "been a key player in the most successful first two years of any presidency in my lifetime."

Vice President Harris' office did not respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Fox News' Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.