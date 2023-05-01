We recently received a concerning email from Linda of Tampa, Florida. Here's what she had to say about a phone number hijack scam that targeted her out of the blue.

Hi,

Crazy situation, maybe you can figure it out. A guy started using our phone number a few months ago, applying for jobs, housing, loans, etc. I get texts answering his requests with offers, which I answer as "wrong number" but he continues to apply for other deals or care. We know his name, we know he lives in a small town outside Tampa, I even found him on Facebook. We can’t figure out why he’s doing this, what is his angle. I’ve thought of changing my phone number, but I’ve had it for years & it would be a hassle. Can you figure out his angle & any danger for us? Thanks!

Linda, Tampa, FL

It is certainly confusing as to why this guy is using Linda's phone number. I have a few theories being triggered as to what his motives could be. Let's dive into why people might use your or someone else's phone number and what you can do to take action.

One possibility, though it is unlikely, is that the person using your phone number mistakenly believes the number to be their own. Another possibility is that the stranger is mistakenly using your phone number, either due to a typo or error on their part or due to a similarity in phone numbers. It is possible that they intended to use their own phone number yet mistakenly entered yours. The person also could be intentionally using a false phone number to avoid detection or for other malicious purposes.

One of my main thoughts, however, is that a person might use your phone number as part of a fraudulent scheme. For example, a scammer may be using your phone number to apply for a loan or housing and then disappear without repaying the loan or paying rent. This could potentially put you at risk of being contacted by creditors or other individuals seeking repayment.

Alternatively, they may be using your phone number to receive calls or texts from individuals who believe they are contacting them and then attempting to defraud those individuals.

Another possibility for someone using your phone number is that it could be part of a scam. For example, a scammer may be using your phone number to apply for loans or jobs under a false identity... which could put you at risk in a number of ways if what the scammer is doing is illegal.

Regardless of the motive, no one other than yourself should be using your phone number for any reason at all. Here are some tips you can follow to protect yourself and your phone number in the future.

If you unintentionally shared your personal information with a scammer, below are some next steps if you become a victim of identity theft.

If you are a victim of identity theft, the most important thing to do is to take immediate action to mitigate the damage and prevent further harm.

