Rep. Cori Bush's campaign has blown past the most recent filing deadline that would shed light on her committee's second-quarter finances, which could lead to potential fines.

Like other politicians, the Missouri Democrat's campaign is on a quarterly filing schedule. The deadline for submitting the most recent reports showing activity from the beginning of April through the end of June was this past Saturday at midnight.

However, the controversial 'Squad' member's most recent filing does not appear in the Federal Election Commission (FEC) database. The FEC press office confirmed to Fox News Digital that her campaign has yet to submit the report as of Monday morning.

Bush's failure to file on time could mean her committee could face potential fines, though they are typically minor penalties that can range from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars depending on several factors, including when it is ultimately filed.

"If the Commission finds 'reason to believe' (RTB) a committee failed to file on time, the FEC will notify that committee in writing of the finding and the penalty amount," the FEC's website states.

"Committees have 40 days to either pay the fine or submit a written challenge," the site further says. "The Commission will then make the appropriate final determination."

Bush's fellow 'Squad' members - such as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley - filed timely reports.

Bush's campaign, which did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment, has faced criticism over its security payments to her husband as it doled out big money to a private security firm.