A homeless woman with a plastic bag over her head was spotted last week dangling her legs from a busy bridge during the evening commute on I-5 in Seattle, according to witnesses.

"SEATTLE PROBLEMS," Discovery Institute senior fellow and journalist Jonathan Choe tweeted Friday. "This bizarre encounter happened on I-5 Thursday during a busy evening commute in [Seattle.]"

Choe also posted video of the incident, which he said witnesses claimed was a homeless woman wearing "a clear plastic bag on her head and carrying [a] sack full of vegetation."

"Cops showed up and tried to talk her off the ledge," Choe said. "She was also swinging some type of metal object. Just another day in the Emerald City."

Choe went on to say that police successfully walked the woman off the ledge and that the situation was apparently resolved with no injuries.

"There are still dozens of encampments on WSDOT properties in Seattle," he added. "Ask any commuter. I see homeless people constantly crossing busy highways or walking in the breakdown lanes daily."

Homelessness in Seattle and King County rose roughly 13.8% from 2020 to 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's yearly homelessness assessment.

Last June, Democratic Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the creation of database of homeless camps, as well as a plan to provide more than $100 million to a regional group trying to tackle the region’s ongoing crisis of people without homes.

