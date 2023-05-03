Both coasts are experiencing cool, unsettled weather this week, as the Omega block continues to keep this dominant pattern in place.
Over a foot of snow has fallen over parts of Michigan and the mountains of West Virginia, with more on the way on Wednesday.
Above-average temperatures are expected to soar in between the two coasts, with the risk of strong-to-severe storms for the southern Plains, including Texas and Oklahoma.
Large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will be possible on Thursday and Friday.