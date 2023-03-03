WALTERBORO, S.C. — Alex Murdaugh, the disgraced South Carolina prosecutor who was found guilty of murdering his wife and son, was booked into South Carolina's Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center Friday evening.
The 54-year-old was completely shaved and wearing a yellow jumpsuit in the most recent mugshot after a judge sentenced him to a double life sentence.
He will be held in a single cell for now, a South Carolina Department of Corrections source told Fox News Digital.
"He will be assessed, and we will determine what his permanent placement will be," the source said.
For the next 45 days, Murdaugh will be housed in the city of Columbia's Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center, which is a maximum-security, level-three facility that houses male offenders.
"As part of the intake process, like all inmates, (Murdaugh) will undergo medical tests, mental health and education assessments, and the South Carolina Department of Corrections will gather other additional background information," the SCDC said in a statement.
After the evaluation, Murdaugh will be sent to one of the state's maximum-security prisons to serve out his double life sentence, the SCDC said.