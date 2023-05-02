A Detroit, Michigan, man operating a vending machine outside his home that dispenses marijuana pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a gun charge, and now faces years in prison, according to reports.

FOX 2 in Detroit reported that Marcellus Cornwell, 44, pleaded guilty in court to felony possession of a firearm.

In May 2022, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents were tipped off about a marijuana vending machine attached to Cornwell’s home.

The agents reportedly ran surveillance on the home and purchased cannabis from the vending machine twice before searching the home and speaking with Cornwell.

Federal agents said Cornwell admitted to operating the marijuana vending machine for four years prior, which raked in about $2,000 per day.

When the agents searched the home, they found 18 firearms in a gun safe located in the basement, as well as ammunition and marijuana.

Cornwell, the station reported, was previously convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, identity theft and armed robbery, so being in possession of firearms was a serious crime.

Making things worse, ATF agents said three of the guns found in his possession were reported stolen.

Cornwell’s guilty plea could land him in prison for up to 10 years, and he could be required to pay a fine of up to $250,000.

"The number of weapons this defendant possessed, despite being a prohibited person, combined with his drug dealing makes his conduct even more egregious," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.