The book "Gender Queer" topped a library group’s list of challenged books.

According to the American Library Association, "Gender Queer: A Memoir," by Maia Kobabe, was the No. 1 title on the most challenged books in 2022 for the second year in a row. The book has been challenged for LGBTQIA+ and sexually explicit content.

Each year, the ALA's Office for Intellectual Freedom (OIF) creates a list of the Top 10 Most Challenged Books to keep the public informed about censorship in libraries and schools.

"The lists are based on information from reports filed by library professionals and community members and from news stories published throughout the United States," the ALA says on its website.

"Gender Queer" has courted major controversy among America’s parents for being in public school libraries throughout the U.S. and has been challenged for its depictions and descriptions of oral sex, as well as discussions on masturbation.

The book also discusses Kobabe's journey of self-discovery towards identifying outside the "gender binary."

Fox News Digital previously reported on the book’s author Kobabe defending the sexually explicit graphic images in the memoir during an interview with NPR.

Furthermore, a newly released report revealed that nearly 1,500 books were banned in the first half of the 2022-2023 school year. According to PEN America’s Index of School Book Bans lists, there were 1,477 instances of individual books banned during the first half of the 2022-23 school year.

PEN America recorded more book bans during the fall 2022 semester than in each of the prior two semesters.

PEN America also reports that 30% of the "unique titles" banned are books about race, racism, or feature characters of color. They also note that 26% of unique titles banned have LGBTQ+ characters or themes.

PEN America claimed that they have tracked book-banning efforts for the past two years by documenting the growth of groups advocating for book bans, the widespread challenges to books across the nation, efforts on the local level such as school district policies and procedures, and the state-level policies.

The book ban issue has been prevalent in red states such as Texas, Florida, Missouri, Utah, and South Carolina, where local school boards took up the issue.

