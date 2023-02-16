The Consumer Reports Top Picks list for 2023 has an electrified new look.

Eight of the 10 vehicles are new to the list, including five hybrids and two fully electric models.

The annual report highlights vehicles that are equipped with "key" safety features and score highly in both Consumer Reports testing and owner surveys covering reliability and satisfaction.

"Car buyers face so many choices, not just about make and model, but also an ever-growing amount of new features – some that greatly benefit safety and efficiency," said Jake Fisher, senior director of automotive testing at Consumer Reports.

LEXUS NAMED MOST-DEPENDABLE AUTOMAKER BY J.D. POWER … AGAIN

"Drivers can use our Top Picks list to quickly find vehicles that standout from the pack and will meet their needs."

Consumer Reports is a subscriber-supported organization that does not accept advertising from automakers and it anonymously purchases all of its test vehicles.

Here are the top 10 vehicles sorted by price range:

TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID

CR called the 48 mpg hybrid a "rolling masterclass on what's possible with a low-priced model." The four-door sedan has a starting price of $23,895 and comes standard with a full suite of electronic driver aids, including adaptive cruise control. All-wheel-drive is a new option offered in 2023.

TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS

The $24,395 Corolla Cross slots into the lineup below the Rav4. It also features the brand's full package of electronic driver aids, delivered 28 mpg in testing and Consumer Reports says that it offers "all the practicality, value and virtue" the Corolla name implies.

SUBARU FORESTER

The Subaru Forester is one of the returning models and makes the list for the 10th consecutive year. Crash safety, outward visibility, ease of entry, good fuel efficiency and performance are among the qualities mentioned by Consumer Reports.

TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID

The Camry hybrid made the list on the strength of its 47 mpg fuel efficiency, "athletic" handling, easy to use controls and reliability, among other traits.

FORD MAVERICK HYBRID

Ford's compact truck is the lowest priced and most fuel efficient pickup on sale today. It delivered a combined 37 mpg in Consumer Reports testing and offers a "civilized ride" compared to some other pickups thanks to its unibody construction and fully independent suspension.

NISSAN LEAF

Nissan's electric hatchback has a standard driving range of just 149-212 miles between charges, depending on the model, but its sub-$30,000 price before incentives helped earn it a spot on the list.

HYUNDAI SANTA FE HYBRID

The hybrid version of Hyundai's midsize SUV gets an EPA rated 34 mpg and is offered in a plug-in hybrid model that adds 31 miles of all electric driving. "The Santa Fe Hybrid has the performance and comfort to satisfy most midsized SUV buyers," Consumer Reports said.

KIA TELLURIDE

The highly rated Kia Telluride has made the Top Picks list each year since it was originally introduced in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

It's been updated for 2023 with a new interior and the addition of a more off-road capable X-Pro trim. The eight-passenger, three-row SUV is lauded for its spaciousness and premium feel.

LEXUS NX350H

The all-new Lexus NX compact SUV delivered 38 mpg in testing, but also "launches aggressively with a push of the pedal" thanks to its 240 hp all-wheel-drive system. Consumer Reports called the upscale model "a delightful luxury SUV that drivers will appreciate for its pampering and practicality."

TESLA MODEL 3

Consumer Reports has had a love-hate relationship with the Tesla Model 3 over the years, adding and removing it from its list of recommended cars several times, but after ironing out various issues, it has secured a spot on the Top Picks list thanks to "blistering acceleration" and excellent handling that outweigh its "frustrating" reliance on a touchscreen interface in place of traditional controls for most functions.

Consumer Reports also noted the strength of Tesla's Supercharger network, which improves the owner experience compared to other electric vehicles that have to rely on shared fast charging networks that aren't as reliable.