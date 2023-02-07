The people have spoken. A new Consumer Reports survey of more than 300,000 car and truck owners has revealed the vehicles that have proven to be the most and least satisfying purchases.

The simple question asked and answered was: Given the opportunity, would you buy or lease this vehicle again?

The results are an indication of vehicles living up to the expectations of the buyers, not necessarily which ones are best for everyone.

For instance, someone buying a muscle car is not expecting it to tow like a pickup truck.

Topping the list is the Chevrolet Corvette, with 94% of customers saying they would happily buy it again.

The mid-engine American sports car was followed by the Porsche 911 at 90%.

The Kia Telluride, Rivian R1T, Ford Maverick Hybrid, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Polestar 2 and the Subaru BRZ/Toyota GR86 twins all tied for third with 88%.

At the other end of the spectrum, the Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport was named the least-satisfying vehicle, with just 38% of owners saying they would want one again, with the Mercedes-Benz GLB right behind it at 39% and the Infiniti QX50 rounding out the top three at 40%.

The full list and report is available to Consumer Reports subscribers.