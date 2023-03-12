Two conservative authors are speaking out after protesters derailed their book launch party in New York City celebrating the anti-woke publication.

The book, "Stolen Youth: How Radicals Are Erasing Innocence and Indoctrinating a Generation," says that the far-left's radical agenda is impacting the minds of America's most vulnerable and the "all-out battle" targeting "the American family."

The book's co-authors, Karol Markowicz and Bethany Mandel, joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" alongside Forbes Media Chairman Steve Forbes to discuss how the event unraveled after activists reportedly threw drinks and destroyed a book display.

Ironically, Mandel argued the protesters displayed exactly what concerned parents do not want their own children evolving into as they counter the far-left's indoctrination effort.

"I think they were absolutely targeting our book," Mandel told Pete Hegseth Sunday. "I think that they saw our book on display, and they thought this is exactly what we're fighting against."

"These kids, they were adults, but they acted like children are exactly what… the parents that are buying our book don't want their children turning into for sure," she continued.

Forbes recounted the Wednesday night chaos, detailing how the dissenters derailed the party with drink-throwing and shouting.

Markowicz previously told Daily Wire News two White women could be heard yelling, "Black lives matter."

"Things were flying around, liquids were flying around and maybe even glass was flying around, and she got soaked more than I did," Forbes said. "The person was yelling about the kind of things that almost really had nothing to do directly to do with the book, but was very, very quick, and we got soaked very quickly."

"Thankfully, that's the only damage I had," he continued. "Some of the books were damaged, but a lot of the guests took it as a point of pride to take those damaged books away. Because you pointed out this is all about the kind of environment we have today intolerant, angry and ignorant."

Mandel had her 2-month-old newborn with her at the signing, and said if she had been holding her baby when the party derailed, the outcome would likely have been "very different."

"It would have been very different had I been holding him," she said. "I probably would have lost my cool in a way that I was able to maintain, as it were."

Forbes, 75, also argued the far-left resorts to extreme tactics because they know they cannot prevail through "democratic debate."

"I think part of it is they know they don't have a majority," Forbes said. "They know they can't persuade people to think this extreme way, so they have to use intimidation so that you silence yourself, you censor yourself, you don't go against school boards like they're now doing around the country in the aftermath of COVID."

"They know they can't win through the normal give and take of open democratic debate, so they try to do it by intimidation," he continued.

When the event ended, another group of young women reportedly lingered in the hallway while yelling offensive accusations at attendees.

But despite the backlash, Markowicz reiterated the needs for parents to "fight back" against the left's "forced conformity" effort.

"The message is that this leftist virus is targeting our all of our children, and part of it is this forced conformity that they want us all to be a part of, that you're not allowed to speak anything different," Markowicz said. "We all have to think differently, and you're certainly not allowed to step outside their lines."

"We teach parents how to fight back against this and make sure that your kids don't grow up into angry protesters throwing drinks in a New York City restaurant," she continued.

