Bud Light's recent partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney has driven one Republican to launch his own beer that's specifically marketed to conservatives.

The beer – dubbed the "Conservative Dad's Ultra Right" – is currently being sold online, and the response has been "nuts," according to the man behind the mission to defeat "woke corporations."

Speaking to Fox News Digital about his efforts, Seth Weathers, the CEO of Freedom Speaks Up, said companies like Anheuser-Busch are "spitting on" conservative values.

"I have kids and I don't care what their response is, Bud Light has hired a mentally deranged freak to market perversion to little children. I have a problem with that," Weathers said. "Corporations that do that should be put out of business by conservatives. They are spitting on us. We are half of America – they're spitting on us. There has to be an alternative."

Weathers said he understands the difficulty in boycotting all the "woke" corporations, but he believes Anheuser-Busch, now the largest brewing company in the world, is a good place to start.

"I would love for them to stick to it," Weather said of Republicans and conservatives' refusal to drink Bud Light in the aftermath of the Mulvaney partnership. "Their mistake was so big in exposing who they are," he added.

"We can't boycott 10 companies, but we can boycott one that sells a s--- beer," he said. "If we stuck to that, we would send a message that would live forever.… I don't care if they buy my beer. Either buy my beer, some other brand's beer, it doesn't matter. Send a message to Anheuser-Busch. Shut them down."

The name behind the beer, "Ultra Right," Weathers said, stems from social media comments made by left-wing activists toward anyone who has "any level of common sense."

Made by a local brewery in northern Illinois, Weathers said his beverage that launched Wednesday as a rival to Bud Light is considered a "light beer," even though that phrasing it is not apparent on the can due to certain legalities.

Weathers appears in the ad announcing the beer, which was shared to social media.

"America's been buying beer from a company that doesn't even know which restroom to use," Weathers wrote in a tweet announcing the product. "There's a new beer in town."

Weathers described the beverage as "100% woke-free beer" in the ad and pleaded with those who "know which bathroom to use" to "stop giving money to woke corporations that hate our values."

He told Fox the response to the launch of Ultra Right, which sells for $19.99 for a six-pack not including shipping, has been overwhelming from conservatives.

"Conservatives are blowing me away with the positive response. It's absolutely nuts," he said. "I think we're at 10 million views on Twitter right now for that video.… The response is even wilder than I thought it would be. The left is doing the usual thing such as sending death threats and being nasty, so that's all I can say for their response."

"The overwhelming positive response we're getting, it means a lot to me. I know a lot of people are paying a lot of shipping to get this, they're paying more than they would to get their Bud Light. They're doing it because they're supporting the message we stand for and what we're doing and that genuinely means a lot to me and everyone involved."

Weathers, who insisted Bud Light's partnership with Mulvaney was a "slap to the face" of women across America, said he is working to get his beer, which is currently available to 42 states, in retail stores soon.

Earlier this month, Mulvaney, a trans activist and social media influencer who gained prominence when given an opportunity to interview President Biden about LGBTQ issues in 2022, revealed a partnership with Anheuser-Busch that included packs of Bud Light with Mulvaney's face printed on the cans as part of an ad for the beer company’s March Madness contest and as a way to celebrate a full year of "girlhood."

The ad campaign triggered immediate and widespread backlash from conservatives and Anheuser-Busch has seen its value nosedive roughly $5 billion since the polarizing partnership.

