The attorney representing the woman who is accusing MMA fighter Conor McGregor of sexual assault said several entities are responsible for "mishandling" the aftermath of the alleged attack.

Attorney Ariel Mitchell said her client was offered hush money following the June 10 bathroom incident, and claimed the NBA, Miami Heat, and the Miami Police Department all played a role in covering up the alleged acts.

The NBA has denied offering the alleged victim $100,000 as an incentive to "keep it quiet."

"This claim is categorically false," Mike Bass, the NBA’s chief communications officer, said in a statement.

Mitchell says both the Heat and the basketball league could be liable.

"Some of the security guards who stood by when this happened were not McGregor's. They were hired by the Heat,' Mitchell told The Daily Mail. "They decided to cater to a celebrity instead of protecting a young woman in trouble."

Mitchell also claimed that the city's police department tried to dismiss her client's claim when she attempted to report the assault.

The New York Post obtained letters sent to the NBA, the Miami Heat and McGregor, which claim that NBA and team security allegedly forced the woman into the restroom.

Miami Heat representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mitchell added that her client is currently in an undisclosed location out of Florida. She also noted that the woman has received "death threats."

McGregor, who has become one of the biggest stars in UFC, had courtside seats for Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Burnie, the Heat's mascot, was sent to the hospital after McGregor punched the person inside the costume during what was supposed to be a staged comedy bit.

McGregor is recovering from a broken leg and is not scheduled to fight again until the fall.

Both the NBA and the Miami Heat issued statements last week in response to the allegations.

"We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment."