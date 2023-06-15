UFC star Conor McGregor was accused Thursday of raping a woman in the bathroom of the Kaseya Center in Miami after the Heat took on the Denver Nuggets last week, according to reports.

McGregor had already come under fire for punching the Heat’s mascot during the same game on June 9, which caused the person inside the costume to seek medical attention. Nearly a week later, attorney Ariel Mitchell reportedly sent a letter to McGregor, the NBA and the Heat about the alleged sexual assault that occurred after the game.

In a letter obtained by TMZ Sports, Mitchell wrote that NBA and Heat security helped separate the alleged victim from her friend and "forced" her inside a bathroom where McGregor and his security team were.

The lawyer says "security refused to let [the woman] exit or allow anyone else, including her friend, inside the bathroom." McGregor allegedly emerged from a stall and shoved his "tongue in the victim's mouth and aggressively" kissed her.

"We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation. Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment," the Heat told Fox News Digital in a statement.

The NBA didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

McGregor is also accused of forcing the woman to have oral sex with him and "attempting to sodomize her" after pinning her against the wall, according to TMZ Sports. Mitchell says the woman elbowed McGregor and was able to get away but left her purse – for which Mitchell says the woman had to plead for its return.

McGregor’s reps denied the allegations, calling them "false."

"Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated," his reps told the outlet.

Mitchell said the woman reported the alleged assault to the authorities. Mitchell is reportedly seeking "settlements with the NBA, Heat and McGregor in lieu of litigation."

The Miami Police Department didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.