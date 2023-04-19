Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Potential small stream flooding caused by previous rain and snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Northern Maine, including the following counties, in East Central Maine, Penobscot. In Northern Maine, Aroostook. * WHEN...Until 1000 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1231 PM EDT, Prior rain and snowmelt could cause minor flooding of small streams. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has recently fallen in addition to previous snowpack melt. - Some locations that may experience minor lowland flooding along streams include...Fort Kent, Madawaska, Van Buren, Patten, Eagle Lake, Portage, East Millinocket, Medway, Ashland, Frenchville, Sherman, Island Falls, Smyrna, Portage Lake, New Canada, Masardis, Mount Chase, Oxbow and Nashville Plantation. - In addition, higher releases of water from the Grand Lake Matagamon Dam will result in downstream rises on the East Branch Penobscot river to bankfull and possible minor flooding of lowland river benches of this river. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&