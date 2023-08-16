Police in Connecticut are trying to track down the owner of a 7-week-old cat they say was found under the seat of a stolen vehicle believed to be linked to a series of "armed robberies."

The young male feline was discovered while investigators were processing the vehicle for evidence, the Meriden Police Department said Tuesday.

"On Thursday, August 10, 2023, a Meriden Police Department Cruiser, with two Detectives inside, was involved in a motor vehicle accident on South Broad Street with a stolen motor vehicle," police said. "This agency and several other agencies were actively looking for this vehicle as it was suspected of being used in armed robberies just hours before this incident in Wallingford, Branford, Southington, and Torrington."

"Our investigation has led us to believe this kitten was acquired somewhere between the robbery in Wallingford, Branford, Southington, and Torrington," the Meriden Police Department added. "We are hopeful someone recognizes our adorable feline friend and can help us reunite him with his owner."

Six suspects, four of whom were juveniles, have been taken into custody in connection to the alleged multiday crime spree, according to Fox61.

One of them, 18-year-old Robert Barbara, is well known to police in the area, the Record-Journal newspaper reported. The outlet added that he and the five others are facing charges including armed robbery, car thefts, dangerous pursuits and arson.

"Officers located three stolen vehicles, with suspects, in Hubbard Park," the Meriden Police Department also said, describing what happened leading up to the arrests. "As officers approached, the suspects lit one car on fire and fled in the other two."

During the crime spree, on Wednesday last week, an elderly woman had her purse snatched from her while she was walking in a Walmart parking lot, Fox61 reported, citing Southington Police Lt. Robert Eagan.

In another reported incident in Torrington, police said a woman with a young child was in the parking lot of an apartment complex when an individual brandished a gun and demanded she hand over her purse, the station added.

Meriden Police say the stolen vehicles were captured on camera doing donuts and driving erratically, according to Fox61.