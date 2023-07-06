A Connecticut state representative who was attacked following a Muslim religious service has spoken about it for the first time since the incident.

State Rep. Maryam Khan was assaulted June 29 as she and her family were observing Eid al-Adha, one of Islam’s holiest days, at Hartford's XL Center.

"On Wednesday, June 28th at approximately 11:05 a.m., I experienced an attempted sexual assault and violent physical assault," Khan wrote in her first statement since the attack. "I have sustained multiple physical injuries and it has taken an emotional toll on me and my family and children – who witnessed the attack and were in harm's way."

Suspect Andrey Desmond, 30, was arrested by Hartford police and charged with second-degree unlawful restraint, third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace and interfering with police.

Khan, her three children – 10, 12 and 15 years old – a friend and her sister were approached by Desmond, who "made vulgar and obscene remarks" before striking her.

"The attacker grabbed and hit her, and threw her to the ground," Council on American-Islamic Relations’ Connecticut chapter said. "Another worshipper intervened, chased and held the suspect until police arrived."

Fox News Digital reached out to Khan and the Connecticut police for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

"I am immensely grateful to the courageous men who came to my aid and helped apprehend the attacker until the police arrived," Khan continued. Their courage and tenacity in those moments helped to save my life, the lives of my children and many other Muslim women and children that were still inside the XL Center. I am on a long journey of physical and emotional healing and I ask for your grace during this time."

The state lawmaker thanked the public for their support, but she expressed concern over the security at the worship center.

"I remain concerned about the lack of security at one of the largest Muslim gatherings on the day of Eid in Hartford. I appreciate all those who have reached out and sent messages to me of their unwavering support."

Connecticut’s Speaker of the House Matt Ritter and Majority Leader Jason Rojas, both Democrats, condemned the attack.

"It is especially painful that Rep. Khan was attacked on a holy night of peace and prayer," the two lawmakers said in a joint statement. "On a night she should be spending with her friends and family. Rep. Khan is an amazing leader and person who is committed to faith, love and service – we are sending our well-wishes and support tonight to Maryam and her family."

