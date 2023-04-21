A Ring video surveillance system captured the terrifying moment an armed robber, posing as a delivery man, attempted to rob a Connecticut homeowner. The homeowner reacted in lightening speed, quickly defending himself by shoving the would-be thief.

East Haven Police in Connecticut said the attempted home invasion occurred on Friday, April 14 in a quiet neighborhood.

Officers said just before 10:00 a.m., 37-year-old Xavier Otero came up to a home dressed as a deliveryman, wearing a fluorescent orange safety vest and holding a manila envelope in his hand. In the background of the Ring surveillance video, a silver Dodge Ram Pickup truck was seen waiting by the unsuspecting family's home.

Otero is seen ringing the doorbell and telling the homeowner that the package belonged to him.

Otero then pulled out a black handgun and began stepping into the home. He didn't make it far, before the homeowner pushed the man back out onto the porch.

Otero quickly recovered and sprinted to the waiting pickup truck where his accomplice, 26-year-old Jean Carrasquillo-Torres, was waiting. The pair peeled off and quickly left the neighborhood.

East Haven Police first released screenshots from the unidentified family's home in an attempt to track down the two suspects.

Tips started to pour in, and officers later found Otero, who was hiding at a family member's house. He is charged with several crimes including home invasion, first-degree threatening and possession of a firearm.

Authorities then arrested Carrasquillo-Torres, he is charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion and unlawful restraint. He was also charged with narcotics and weapon related charges after authorities found drugs and firearms in his home.

Authorities believe the men intended to zip-tie their victims and rob them. They also believe the men intended to carry out a second home invasion.

Both men are being held on a $250,000.00 bond and expected to appear in court on April 26.