Connecticut state lawmakers introduced a bill that if enacted into law, would block FOIA's from acquiring teachers' discussions with kids on "sensitive subjects."

"The Act Concerning Nondisclosure of Certain Communications Between Teachers and Students" was proposed by Democratic state Reps. Sarah Keitt, Dominique Johnson, Cristin McCarthy Vahey and Jennifer Leeper.

It would amend Connecticut's general statutes to exclude discussions on race, sexuality and gender identity from FOIA requests.

The purpose of Proposed Bill No. 6192, presented in January, was to "To protect public school teachers from FOIA requests pertaining to communications with students regarding sensitive subjects, such as sexual orientation, gender identity and race, that take place during school-sponsored activities."

Nicole Solas of the Independent Women's Forum first flagged the legislation, calling it "state-sponsored grooming."

The state representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Teachers around the country have openly said they are bringing gender identity and sexuality discussions into their classrooms.

Skye Tooley, a teacher at Saturn Street Elementary, located in the Los Angeles Unified School District, discussed on TikTok using a "gender-fluid" stuffed animal to teach children on pronouns and being non-binary. Gender fluidity refers to change over time in a person's gender expression or gender identity, or both.

"This is a llama unicorn... I thought it was so cute to let my kids name the llama unicorn. It was a mistake. So this little llama is gender-fluid; we will be practicing pronouns with this little llama," Tooley said.

"[Children] are very much ready for these topics, and are way more accepting than adults when it comes to... gender, gender assumptions, pronouns, all the things. And it is child-development appropriate and age appropriate," the teacher said.

Tooley provided another example of a stuffed animal that had they/them pronouns.

"I started talking [to students] about Norbert the Narwhal … who uses they/them pronouns, and we practice making mistakes with their pronouns as well as correcting them."

Another teacher in the Sacramento City Unified District, Danita McCray, recommended using a "gender unicorn" with toddlers to introduce gender theory.

"Now, early childhood is 0 to 8 years old, so that's kind of like from preschool to third grade… And the focus… of this workshop is to provide you with positive strategies to support transgender and gender non-conforming children," McCray said in a video. "I've done research. I have got my doctorate degree. Children are not too young at five years old. Children understand gender as early as three years old."

Some teachers have admitted to helping students hide a social gender transition from the students' parents. Social transitioning is a first step for transgender children. It entails adopting new names, pronouns, changing their clothing and getting haircuts to match a preferred gender expression.

A Maryland teacher – Lane Cogdill – admitted intentionally concealing students' gender changes on TikTok, "especially from parents."

Lane Cogdill works at Silver Spring International Middle School in the Montgomery County Public Schools District, according to its website. The teacher uses "ze/zir," "they/them" and "he/him" pronouns.

Cogdill explained that when students question their gender, the teacher will ask them for their name and pronouns and would help hide it from school administrators and parents upon request.

Mandi Jung, an anti-capitalist science teacher from Minneapolis, revealed that she used a survey which allows students to conceal a gender identity change in her classroom, Fox News Digital found.

The questions asked students about their preferred pronouns and names, and whether those can be used when speaking directly with a student's parents.

And a California teacher named Olivia Garrison bragged about helping students hide their social transitions from parents. Fox News Digital found that Garrison, a 9th grade history teacher, worked at Del Oro High School located in the Kern High School District.

"My job, which is a public service, is to protect kids… Sometimes, they need protection from their own parents," Garrison told The New York Times.